Tazi boards T-Mobile US as chief product officer

Former Deutsche Telekom executive Omar Tazi (pictured) has stepped into the newly created role of chief product officer at T-Mobile US as part of the operator’s ongoing effort to form a centralised product organisation.

Tazi also holds the title of executive vice president. A representative for the operator stated to Mobile World Live that Tazi reports to chief marketing officer Mike Katz.

His team of product specialists will manage devices and supply chains, partnerships, product management, and internet services as well as build new businesses.

Tazi notified T-Mobile’s board of directors in November that he would resign his seat on the board effective 2 January after starting his new role with the operator.

His five-year career at Deutsche Telekom included serving as chief product and innovation officer as well as chairman of the operator’s hubraum tech incubator.

Deutsche Telekom owns a 48.4 per cent stake in T-Mobile US after acquiring an additional 21.2 million shares from SoftBank Group in 2022.