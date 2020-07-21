Tata bags local licence in Saudi Arabia - Mobile World Live

Tata Communications secured a local telecoms licence in Saudi Arabia, enabling the India-based company to expand its offering in the country.

In a statement, the company said it had obtained a Type B telecoms licence, which entitles it to provide ISP and related telecoms services “in a defined capacity”, as well as local currency billing for end customers.

Tata Communications explained the move enabled it to make a shift from offering services as a “foreign carrier” in the Middle East to a licensed service provider.

Through the licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to OTTs, large enterprises and MNCs in the region, focusing on internet, network security, private cloud, SDWAN and borderless mobility.

In its statement, the Indian operator also pointed to evolving business regulations in Saudi Arabia as a factor in its move to expand its position, along with the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, as it looks to tap into demand from enterprises for digital solutions.

Vaneet Mehta, associate VP and region head Middle East, Central Asia and Africa at Tata Communications, added expanding its reach in the country “will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal”.