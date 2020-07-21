 Tata bags local licence in Saudi Arabia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tata bags local licence in Saudi Arabia

21 JUL 2020

Tata Communications secured a local telecoms licence in Saudi Arabia, enabling the India-based company to expand its offering in the country.

In a statement, the company said it had obtained a Type B telecoms licence, which entitles it to provide ISP and related telecoms services “in a defined capacity”, as well as local currency billing for end customers.

Tata Communications explained the move enabled it to make a shift from offering services as a “foreign carrier” in the Middle East to a licensed service provider.

Through the licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to OTTs, large enterprises and MNCs in the region, focusing on internet, network security, private cloud, SDWAN and borderless mobility.

In its statement, the Indian operator also pointed to evolving business regulations in Saudi Arabia as a factor in its move to expand its position, along with the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, as it looks to tap into demand from enterprises for digital solutions.

Vaneet Mehta, associate VP and region head Middle East, Central Asia and Africa at Tata Communications, added expanding its reach in the country “will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

CWW backs 1B buyout offer from Vodafone

Vodafone given extension on CWW bid

Tata pulls out of C&W Worldwide bidding race

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association