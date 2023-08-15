 Talon Aerolytics targets tower inspection upgrade - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Talon Aerolytics targets tower inspection upgrade

15 AUG 2023
A Verizon mobile tower pictured against a cityscape

US inspection software provider Talon Aerolytics proclaimed itself ready to transform telecom tower asset management by employing AI to verify specific features, citing the potential for huge savings.

The company developed a system using machine learning and quality control processing functionality to overhaul the way tower assets are validated.

It stated the system provided 96 per cent accuracy in a project involving 30,000 sites, in turn resulting in “hundreds of thousands of dollars of potential savings”.

The system develops validation models by creating digital twins using drone or handheld photos, which are used to identify antennas, along with the make and type of radios.

A Talon Aerolytics representative said customers can use the set-up to ensure towers match designs, and reconcile or modify RF distribution systems.

Gary Menees, VP of sales and services, stated the company had launched “various iterations of AI tools since 2019”.

“Our focus is to transform asset inspections with an end-to-end AI system.”

Talon Aerolytics’ technology is used in more than 116 countries. Its customers include Verizon, Nokia, Ericsson and T-Mobile US.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association