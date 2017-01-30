TalkTalk prepares fresh assault on mobile TV market

UK operator TalkTalk is developing a new mobile TV content service in its latest attempt to step up competition with rivals BT and broadcaster Sky.

In a note issued to its customers, and cited by tech publication TrustedReviews, TalkTalk revealed the plans, and invited customers to meet with designers and get involved with the new product at the very first stage of development.

TalkTalk operates two apps dedicated to TV content on smart devices, but both have so far struggled to compete with its biggest rivals Sky and BT.

According to TrustedReviews, the move could be a last ditch attempt by TalkTalk to bring a successful mobile content play to the market.

“We are looking for customers who have TalkTalk broadband and watch video from services like Netflix and Amazon using mobile devices such as a smartphone, tablet or personal computer,” read the note issued by Davide Turi, senior project manager for TV at TalkTalk.

The new product could lead to a complete overhaul of TalkTalk’s existing mobile apps.

It launched its TV2Go app in February 2015, but both iOS and Android versions of the service haven’t been updated in two years, according to TrustedReviews.

Its TalkTalk TV Player app was updated last year, but like TV2Go it received mixed reviews, added the report.

As it is still in a development phases, the new mobile service could also, of course, never actually launch commercially.