English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

TalkTalk abandons UK mobile project

10 MAY 2017

UK multiplay operator TalkTalk scrapped plans to build its own UK mobile network utilising home hotspots, in favour of maintaining its current MVNO agreement with Telefonica’s O2.

In the company’s earnings statement, executive chairman Charles Dunstone said the company would take a one-off hit of £49 million to quit development of the project.

Its plans, announced in 2014, would have seen the service provider build a network focused on offloading traffic onto customers’ home broadband wherever possible.

In areas with a high concentration of customers, this would have created significant network availability and reduce reliance on infrastructure from its host MVNO network.

The plan faced several delays before becoming one of the first casualties of Dunstone, who is expected to shake-up the company after taking a more hands-on role following the departure of long-term CEO Dido Harding earlier this month.

In a statement, TalkTalk said its mobile strategy was being reviewed to create an “alternative less capital intensive offering.”

“As part of our review of how we allocate capital and our clear focus on investing in fixed connectivity we have reassessed our mobile strategy. While we remain committed to offering all our customers a compelling mobile proposition, we have decided not to pursue an inside-out mobile network strategy, and instead we will continue to work closely with Telefonica UK on the right platform and customer offering.”

TalkTalk, which offers fixed, broadband, TV, and mobile services in the UK – mostly sold as bundles – recorded a net growth of 45,000 mobile subscribers in its fiscal Q4, ended 31 March.

By the end of its financial year connection numbers for its MVNO had reached 913,000, up 214,000 on numbers reported in March 2016.

Overall, TalkTalk generated a £133 million pre-tax profit in its recent fiscal year, up from £107 million in the 12 months to end-March 2016, when earnings were impacted by a major hacking attack the company suffered during the period.

TalkTalk warned earnings in its current fiscal year will be lower than the recent 12 month period, as it invests to attract new customers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Spanish MVNO market deregulation approved

Circles.Life targets launches in Indonesia and HK

TalkTalk prepares fresh assault on mobile TV market

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association