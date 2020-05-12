 T-Mobile, Verizon reveal Covid relief costs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile, Verizon reveal Covid relief costs

12 MAY 2020

T-Mobile US and Verizon CFOs warned a commitment to halt disconnections and waive fees during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic would take a hefty financial toll in Q2.

In March, more than 700 service providers promised the Federal Communications Commission they would pause disconnections for non-payment, waive late fees and open Wi-Fi hotspots to the public until 12 May (subsequently extended to 30 June).

At an investor conference, T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter (pictured) noted the operator expects to accrue charges of between $75 million and $125 million related specifically to the pledge during this quarter.

He added it was taking several steps to lessen the blow, including  making alternative arrangements with customers unable to pay in full, deferring economic impact payments, and amending tariffs: “Our pledge is connectivity, our pledge isn’t everything in our richest rate plans to everybody and that’s a way to place people who are really under economic distress with core connectivity.”

“We’re doing our part but we’re also reducing exposure.”

In a separate session, Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said it expects service revenue growth rates to be 3 per cent to 5 per cent lower “than they otherwise would have been”, with the government pledge accounting for roughly half of the reduction.

By mid-April, approximately 800,000 customers told the operator they intended to take advantage of the packages available, though Verizon noted this was less than 2.5 per cent of its subscriber base.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile braces for tough times after Q1 gains

Verizon plots retail recovery

T-Mobile, partners trial SA 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association