 T-Mobile US tops Verizon 5G data rating - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US tops Verizon 5G data rating

06 JUL 2023

Data from network metrics company Opensignal showed T-Mobile US continued to dominate 5G data rates in the downlink but lost its uplink crown to Verizon in the opening months of 2023, with AT&T lagging in both categories.

Research conducted between 16 March and 13 June showed T-Mobile topped Opensignal’s ranking for the eighth time in a row with a downlink score of 195.5Mb/s.

Verizon scored 96.3Mb/s and AT&T 80Mb/s.

Opensignal’s data shows all three operators’ scores were up from its previous report, based on information gathered between 16 September 2022 and 14 December.

AT&T’s score was 9Mb/s higher, T-Mobile’s 9.1Mb/s and Verizon’s 11.4Mb/s.

Verizon surpassed T-Mobile in 5G uplink data rates with a score of 18.5Mb/s, 2.4Mb/s higher than the previous research.

T-Mobile was second with a score of 18.2Mb/s and AT&T ranked third on 12.1Mb/s.

Verizon posted the highest scores in Opensignal’s “experiential” tests of on-demand streaming, live video, gaming and voice performance.

Opensignal rated T-Mobile top for 5G availability with a score of 57.9 per cent, compared with 20.7 per cent for AT&T and Verizon’s 9.8 per cent.

The company measures availability based on the percentage of time its users connected to 5G services.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live.

