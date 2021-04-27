T-Mobile US partnered with Zyter for telehealth, care collaboration

T-Mobile US partnered with healthcare platform provider Zyter to deliver telehealth, remote patient monitoring and care team collaboration to healthcare providers.

The alliance enables T-Mobile to offer Zyter’s platforms to enterprise customers, while in return considerably increasing the software company’s reach.

Zyter’s systems are used to enable collaboration between providers of different medical services, combining data taken from the bedside with patient records, scans, and lab results to create a complete profile.

T-Mobile and Zyter see telehealth as a significant opportunity, noting opportunities using 5G in cases where people lack access to reliable fixed broadband connectivity.

The partnership is clear evidence of Zyter’s focus on the healthcare vertical. It has previously targeted large venues including Pensylvania Station in New York City and Hyde Park in London, where it provided an app for an event offering navigation, interactive maps, registration, personalised itineraries, ticketing information, a mobile wallet and integration with social media.

T-Mobile’s move is the second from a major US operator around telehealth this month: Verizon launched a version of its BlueJeans video conferencing service for the industry.