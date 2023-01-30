T-Mobile US targets net-zero emissions by 2040

T-Mobile US set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire carbon footprint by 2040 and signed up to an Amazon-backed cross-sector initiative to reinforce a commitment to renewable energy.

The company claimed it was the first US operator to set a net-zero goal across all three emissions scopes established by the Science Based Targets initiative.

T-Mobile’s move covers scope one and two emissions covering its direct operations and facilities, along with indirect discharge relating to electricity deals.

It also spans the remaining indirect scope three emissions by suppliers, customer devices, materials, and fuel required to ship products and employee travel. T-Mobile stated these elements comprise around 66 per cent of its carbon footprint.

Janice Kapner, T-Mobile chief communications and corporate responsibility officer, stated it will implement governance practices, consistent and transparent reporting, and ongoing collaboration with leading sustainability experts to achieve its net-zero goal.

The operator also noted it signed the Climate Pledge, initiative co-founded by Amazon and environmental organisation Global Optimism in 2019 to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement, a United Nations-led accord initiated in 2016 to limit future rises in global warming.

Goals contained in the pledge include regular reporting of greenhouse gas emissions, launching decarbonisation schemes and employing means to offset any remaining output by 2040.