Home

T-Mobile US taps AWS edge, private network products

22 FEB 2023

T-Mobile US teamed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on 5G private network and edge compute services as the cloud provider detailed new platforms for mobile operators.

The operator aims to use AWS cloud compute and edge products in its 5G-Advanced network portfolio, alongside using a private wireless product the cloud company unveiled yesterday (21 February).

T-Mobile claimed to be the first US operator to work with AWS to deliver customisable 5G edge compute offerings.

Callie Field, president of T-Mobile Business Group, stated the collaboration will meet businesses’ need for “a combination of connectivity and compute that fits into their current infrastructure”.

The collaboration could help T-Mobile address slow uptake of edge compute and private 5G to-date: ABI Research does not expect the latter to achieve scale until 2024.

Alongside the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS programme, the Amazon unit also announced the general availability of its Telco Network Builder, a product it stated would help customers deploy, run and scale operator networks on its cloud.

It stated the product enables operators to use their own networking language to describe the various elements of their architectures in a template which can be uploaded to the service before moving network functions into the AWS cloud.

AWS stated Amdocs, Infosys and O2 are among the first customers using the product.

