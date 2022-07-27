T-Mobile US slips into the red despite customer gains

T-Mobile US benefitted from rivals AT&T and Verizon raising some tariffs during the second quarter, as CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) stated on the company’s earnings call it was winning a battle for switching phone customers.

The mobile operator recorded 1.7 million post-paid net customer additions in Q2 with 723,000 phone users.

AT&T added 1.1 million with 813,000 post-paid phone customers, and Verizon 12,000.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live T-Mobile’s results were what he expected, “coming in second for phone net adds and winning” overall “because it’s pushing connected devices really strongly”.

T-Mobile added 560,000 high-speed internet customers, half of which migrated from cable operators.

Recon Analytics data showed 15 per cent of customers which signed up to T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service came from fibre-based alternatives.

T-Mobile raised its full year subscriber growth forecast despite ongoing inflationary headwinds, from 5.3 million to 5.8 million previously to between 6 million and 6.3 million.

It also raised the low end of its guidance for annual free cash flow to $7.3 billion, from a previous range of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion.

T-Mobile executives stated 66 per cent of Sprint sites had been decommissioned and less than 1 per cent of the traffic was on the former operator’s legacy network.

Executives expect to have the remainder of the Sprint sites decommissioned in the current quarter.

Revenue of $19.7 billion was down slightly from $19.9 billion in Q2 2021 and it recorded a net loss of $108 million compared with a profit of $978 million.