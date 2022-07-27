 T-Mobile US slips into the red despite customer gains - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US slips into the red despite customer gains

27 JUL 2022

T-Mobile US benefitted from rivals AT&T and Verizon raising some tariffs during the second quarter, as CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) stated on the company’s earnings call it was winning a battle for switching phone customers.

The mobile operator recorded 1.7 million post-paid net customer additions in Q2 with 723,000 phone users.

AT&T added 1.1 million with 813,000 post-paid phone customers, and Verizon 12,000.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live T-Mobile’s results were what he expected, “coming in second for phone net adds and winning” overall “because it’s pushing connected devices really strongly”.

T-Mobile added 560,000 high-speed internet customers, half of which migrated from cable operators.

Recon Analytics data showed 15 per cent of customers which signed up to T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service came from fibre-based alternatives.

T-Mobile raised its full year subscriber growth forecast despite ongoing inflationary headwinds, from 5.3 million to 5.8 million previously to between 6 million and 6.3 million.

It also raised the low end of its guidance for annual free cash flow to $7.3 billion, from a previous range of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion.

T-Mobile executives stated 66 per cent of Sprint sites had been decommissioned and less than 1 per cent of the traffic was on the former operator’s legacy network.

Executives expect to have the remainder of the Sprint sites decommissioned in the current quarter.

Revenue of $19.7 billion was down slightly from $19.9 billion in Q2 2021 and it recorded a net loss of $108 million compared with a profit of $978 million.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

