 T-Mobile US shuffles headcount - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US shuffles headcount

31 AUG 2022
T-Mobile

T-Mobile US laid off an undetermined number of employees the past few days across its regional network engineering operations, field operations and other divisions as part of organisational shifts in some areas of the company.

A LinkedIn post by a former T-Mobile cybersecurity engineer cited “mass layoffs” at the mobile operator as the reason he was looking for a new job.

Some comments on TheLayoff website stated the redundancies could continue past this week.

“As we continue to hire top talent across the country (with over 3,000 posted positions), we are also making ongoing course-of-business organisational shifts in some areas of the company,” a T-Mobile representative wrote in an email to Mobile World Live (MWL). “These shifts are the outcome of opportunities we have identified to evolve our structure so we can best focus our resources in the places where customers need and want us to be.”

“Our priority is to ensure impacted employees are supported during this transition. Many of them will be offered different positions.”

Prior to Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger in 2020, former T-Mobile CEO John Legere stated the combined entities would lead to the creation of more jobs.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

