T-Mobile US shuffles executive team, Saw new CTO

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) announced yesterday (11 April) that former president of technology Neville Ray has assumed a new role as president and strategic network advisor while also naming John Saw as CTO.

Ray, who in February announced he was stepping down, was instrumental in building the operator’s network from 2G to 5G during a 23-year career with the company: CEO Mike Sievert also credited his work in assembling its technology team.

Sievert stated on LinkedIn that Ray still planned to retire later this year.

As previously announced, Ulf Ewaldsson, who was EVP and network chief for the mobile operator, took over as president of technology. The former Ericsson executive joined the company four years ago as SVP of technology transformation.

Saw was named as T-Mobile US’ new CTO after a previous stint as the mobile operator’s EVP of advanced and emerging technologies. Saw was CTO of Sprint prior to T-Mobile buying the company on April 1, 2020.

Saw replaced Abdul Saad as CTO. Saad had been with T-Mobile for over 19 years. He was chair of GSMA North America and a former member of the board of governors at 5G Americas.

My ride @TMobile‘s been incredible but it’s time for a new one as @MikeSievert‘s Pres. & Strategic Network Advisor. The Tech team is in 💪hands w/ @UlfEwaldsson & @JohnSaw.

Cheers to Abdul Saad as he steps away to focus on family & new opportunities. 🙏 for all your critical yrs! https://t.co/15n2WFnl11 — Neville (@NevilleRay) April 11, 2023

Sievert stated Saad left the mobile operator to spend more time with his family.

“These leaders contributed so much to the Un-carrier, delivering what’s recognised as the nation’s best network for customers by independent third parties,” Sievert stated in a LinkedIn post.

Lastly, Mike Simpson transitioned over to the finance department. Sievert stated Simpson now leads an expanded procurement and supply chain organisation. He was named chief procurement officer in 2020.