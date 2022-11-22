 T-Mobile US releases IoT developer kit - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US releases IoT developer kit

22 NOV 2022

T-Mobile US launched an IoT developer kit to kick-start innovation on its wireless network, stating the move removes bureaucratic hurdles to accessing connectivity and relevant experts.

It is offering the kit through a self-service developer platform launched in March which offers access to a range of certified equipment.

T-Mobile’s IoT kit is priced at $99. It features a CAT-M IoT SIM offering data rates of up to 375Kb/s and 500MB of data, a SDK for integration with cloud services, embedded sensors and radios, debugging capabilities for programming and access to free APIs.

Rob Roy, SVP of emerging products at T-Mobile, stated it was “empowering developers” by making it easier for them to connect to its network.

T-Mobile’s DevEdge platform is an attempt to generate interest in more than just the faster data rates of 5G by boosting development of relevant products and services.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

