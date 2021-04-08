T-Mobile US offers upgrades, free devices to push 5G - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US unveiled a range of offers designed to persuade customers to adopt 5G, including trade-ins on compatible handsets, upgrades to unlimited plans and a home broadband product.

In its latest move to make gains in the hugely competitive US market, the operator announced a number of promotions it claimed would make 5G broadly available by addressing key issues hampering greater adoption of the network technology.

It is offering post-paid consumers the opportunity to exchange any mobile handset for a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G device on the proviso they stay with the operator for 24 months.

This, it argued, tackled the fact 92 per cent of US consumers didn’t have a handset compatible with 5G as of the start of 2021.

It is also offering increased data allowances for current post-paid customers and attempting to entice some Verizon and AT&T users with unlimited plans at the same rate as their current limited tariffs.

T-Mobile also switched on its long-billed 5G home internet service with availability covering 30 million households as of yesterday (7 April).

In February, the company’s CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) tipped 5G to gain increased consumer traction in 2021. In the latest measures designed to increase uptake the operator announced plans to boost its retail footprint in small towns alongside establishing a development grant fund for projects in rural areas.