T-Mobile US names new leadership team - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US finalised its management team and reporting structure ahead of its proposed merger with Sprint, which is edging closer to completion.

Along with previously-announced moves which will see current COO Mike Sievert (pictured, left) head up the new T-Mobile, replacing John Legere (pictured, right), a few more management positions were confirmed, with certain Sprint executives coming on board.

John Saw, most recently CTO at Sprint, was named EVP of advanced and emerging technologies, reporting to Neville Ray, who was promoted to president of technology in November 2019.

Deeanne King, chief human resources officer at Sprint, takes on the same position at the new T-Mobile and Brandon Draper, CCO at Sprint, was named EVP of emerging products.

Nestor Cano, Sprint’s former COO will serve as EVP of integration and transformation and strategic adviser.

Other management team additions saw Abdul Saad, who has been at T-Mobile for 19 years, named EVP and CTO, while Cody Sanford, a 20-year T-Mobile veteran, will serve as EVP and chief information and product officer. Both will report to Ray.

Jon Freier and Mike Katz will retain their respective positions as T-Mobile’s heads of consumer and business/wholesale units.

There was, however, no room for former CenturyLink executive Sunit Patel, who will leave the company once the Sprint deal completes. He joined T-Mobile in 2018, to lead the pre-merger integration programme.