Home_5G+

T-Mobile US leaps into 5G network slicing

29 AUG 2023
A diver performs a tuck and roll off a high platform

T-Mobile US CTO John Saw claimed it was the first in the nation to use 5G network slicing for remote video production on a commercial network after supplying a diving competition hosted by energy drink brand Red Bull two months ago.

In a blog, Saw stated T-Mobile paired a hybrid network from its 5G Advanced Network Solution (ANS) with its standalone network to boost broadcasting capability at a cliff diving event held in June which attracted around 20,000 visitors.

Saw noted the audience uploaded pictures and videos at the event without interfering with Red Bull’s production.

The network slice provided the broadcast team faster data rates in the uplink to transfer high-resolution content from cameras and a drone to the production team.

Saw claimed rates of up to 276Mb/s.

“With an increase in demand straining limited spectrum resources, network slicing allows us to ensure that critical communication needs are met without having to build excessive capacity scaled to meet extreme loads.”

He also stated high levels of interest in a beta trial for developers unveiled earlier this month.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association