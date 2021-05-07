 T-Mobile US says its home internet service is nationwide
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US hails nationwide home internet service

07 MAY 2021

Operator T-Mobile US has extended its 5G fixed wireless home internet service to every US state except Alaska, the company told Mobile World Live.

The company offered its LTE fixed wireless pilot to 20 million households in 450 towns last October, in a move targeting internet subscribers who might be losing service in places where AT&T was discontinuing DSL home broadband service. The following month, T-Mobile US expanded the fixed wireless pilot to 130 additional cities and towns.

Then in April 2021, T-Mobile US officially launched T-Mobile Home Internet, offering fixed wireless access broadband for $60 per month (with autopay) and access to 5G speeds where available. The company said more than 30 million households were eligible for the service.

Now the operator is saying T-Mobile Home Internet with 5G is available in 49 US states. Its website lets users quickly check availability at any address, but in order to check, a user is required to enter a mobile phone number. This gives T-Mobile US an easy way to communicate with potential customers. Even if they live in an area not yet served by T-Mobile Home Internet, the operator could still share offers about its mobile service.

Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile US’ Consumer Group, said during the company’s most recent earnings call that one benefit of T-Mobile Home Internet is the chance to “attract customers that don’t have a wireless relationship with T-Mobile”.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Blog: Why Dish could break new ground for public cloud and open RAN

Verizon adds more 5G cities

RootMetrics flags Verizon 5G challenges

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association