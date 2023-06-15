 T-Mobile US, Google team on 5G-Advanced, edge - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US, Google team on 5G-Advanced, edge

15 JUN 2023

T-Mobile US partnered with Google Cloud to develop services compatible with 5G-Advanced across a wide-range of industries by tapping into low-latency edge compute capabilities.

The operator plans to connect its suite of public, private and hybrid 5G networks with Google Distributed Cloud Edge to create services for retail, manufacturing, logistics and smart city sectors, among others.

It stated combining 5G-Advanced with Google Cloud’s edge compute capabilities will provide low-latency for applications requiring data-intensive computing processes.

The companies cited a Grand View Research prediction the global edge compute market will experience a CAGR of 40 per cent between 2023 and 2030, when it expects revenue of $155.9 billion.

They are demonstrating an interactive display involving cloud-based processing and edge-based image rendering at T-Mobile’s Tech Experience 5G Hub.

The proof-of-concept targets the retail sector, enabling users to access product details by holding items up to the display.

T-Mobile also has 5G-Advanced partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Ericsson.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

