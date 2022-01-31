 T-Mobile US gets tough on vaccines - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US gets tough on vaccines

31 JAN 2022

T-Mobile US reportedly gave its workforce a deadline of 2 April to be vaccinated against Covid-19 (coronavirus) or risk being sacked, with remote staff included in its plan.

Self-proclaimed unofficial T-Mobile news outlet The T-Mo Report stated the operator last week informed staff they would be put on unpaid leave if they had not received initial doses by 21 February, and laid off if not fully vaccinated by 2 April.

The policy appears to relate only to T-Mobile’s office-based staff: the news outlet reported retail staff and field technicians are exempt from the policy, while customer service agents face less onerous terms.

Search giant Google reportedly had a similar policy in place; Verizon apparently backtracked in favour of staff disclosing their vaccination status; and AT&T had pushed some staff to be dosed.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US, CTIA partner to fight spam

AT&T, Dish Network dominate US 3.45GHz auction

T-Mobile acquires interactive video provider

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association