T-Mobile US gets tough on vaccines

T-Mobile US reportedly gave its workforce a deadline of 2 April to be vaccinated against Covid-19 (coronavirus) or risk being sacked, with remote staff included in its plan.

Self-proclaimed unofficial T-Mobile news outlet The T-Mo Report stated the operator last week informed staff they would be put on unpaid leave if they had not received initial doses by 21 February, and laid off if not fully vaccinated by 2 April.

The policy appears to relate only to T-Mobile’s office-based staff: the news outlet reported retail staff and field technicians are exempt from the policy, while customer service agents face less onerous terms.

Search giant Google reportedly had a similar policy in place; Verizon apparently backtracked in favour of staff disclosing their vaccination status; and AT&T had pushed some staff to be dosed.