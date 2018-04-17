English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US fined for rural call failures

17 APR 2018

T-Mobile US agreed to pay a $40 million fine and follow a compliance plan after a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigation found the operator covered up rural call completion failures with false ring tones.

The investigation looked into complaints from rural operators and consumers that T-Mobile callers were unable to connect with customers of three rural operators in Wisconsin. Call delivery problems were also discovered in at least seven other rural areas.

Although T-Mobile told the FCC the problem had been solved, the commission found the operator was injecting false ring tones into a number of calls to make it sound like a call was going through when it was not. T-Mobile admitted to adding deceptive ring tones to hundreds of millions of calls and breaking FCC rules in doing so. The practice was banned by the commission in 2014.

The FCC noted false ring tones create a “misleading impression” a caller’s service provider is not at fault for the missed connection.

Rural broadband association NCTA applauded the verdict and called for “continued vigilance” to prevent rural call failures.

In a statement, FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn called T-Mobile’s practice “massively deceptive and harmful”, and blasted the settlement agreement for not including compensation for consumers. She also claimed her request to have the settlement come before the full commission body for a vote was ignored.

Connection move
The settlement announcement came as the FCC moved ahead with new measures to tackle the issue of rural call completion. The measures would require larger providers to monitor the performance of intermediate providers, and oblige those larger operators to establish a point of contact to address call completion issues.

However, the moves would also eliminate data reporting requirements for larger providers, claiming the commission had not found those reports to be useful since their implementation in 2013.

In February, President Donald Trump signed into law Congressional legislation to address rural call completion, which required intermediate providers to register with the FCC and adhere to service standards set out by the commission.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Clyburn steps down from FCC

T-Mobile US seeks mid-band boost

Time tight for Sprint, T-Mobile US deal – reports

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association