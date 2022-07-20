 T-Mobile US extends FWA across California - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US extends FWA across California

20 JUL 2022

T-Mobile US expanded its fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband service into 32 cities and towns across California, many of which it stated were underserved communities, covering nearly half of all households across the state.

The Home Internet FWA service is now available to more than 6 million homes in California and in excess of 40 million nationwide.

T-Mobile stated its FWA service was bridging the digital divide in California.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) research showed 94 per cent of households in 30 of 58 counties in California have broadband access, but only 46 per cent of those have high-speed internet.

While US cable operators including Charter Communications and Comcast need to deploy full or hybrid fibre in rural areas, T-Mobile deploys mobile towers closer to potential subscribers in rural or underserved areas.

CMO Mike Katz stated residents across California “can get reliable, affordable home broadband”.

The operator’s small print notes Home Internet data rates may be lower during periods of network congestion.

T-Mobile previously forecast it could serve 7 million to 8 million FWA subscribers by 2025.

It launched the service in April 2021 and added 338,000 customers in Q1.

T-Mobile charges $50 per month for the FWA service or $30 per month for families with more than two Magenta MAX lines.

The FWA service delivers download rates of between 33Mb/s and 182Mb/s, and uplink from 6Mb/s to 23Mb/s.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Analyst warns of Verizon, AT&T inflation pressure

T-Mobile US backed as favourite in 2.5GHz auction

Verizon targets budget conscious consumers

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association