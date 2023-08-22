 T-Mobile US expands Go5G tariff options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_5G+

T-Mobile US expands Go5G tariff options

22 AUG 2023
Generic picture of a T-Mobile retail outlet, featuring the company's logo in magenta

T-Mobile US targeted customers seeking annual phone upgrades with a premium tariff it stated costs the same or less than rivals Verizon and AT&T charge for three lines.

The operator’s Go5G Next plan offers an upgrade after customers pay off half of the balance of their previous phones.

T-Mobile stated almost 10 per cent of its customers report getting a new phone every year is a major priority.

The operator unveiled Go5G Plus in April, under the premise customers wanted 24-month device payment plans. At the time, analysts noted the smartphone replacement cycle in the US averaged around three years.

A single Go5G Next line costs $100, compared with $85 AT&T charges for a comparable tariff and Verizon’s $80 monthly fee.

T-Mobile’s newest tariff will be available 24 August.

On its Q2 earnings call, a T-Mobile executive said more than 60 per cent of new post-paid customers had signed up to the Go5G Plus plans.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association