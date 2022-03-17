T-Mobile US drives a 5G first with BMW

T-Mobile US and BMW teamed to offer what they claim is the first 5G-connected cars available in the nation, which essentially turns the car company’s latest electric iX and i4 models into fast roaming Wi-Fi hotspots.

Adding the Magenta Drive for BMW service will cost post-paid T-Mobile subscribers an additional $20 per month. Customers can use the service without their phones through the vehicles’ onboard calling capabilities. There are also simultaneous incoming call notifications between a user’s phone and a vehicle.

Personal e-SIMs allow subscribers to add the service to their existing mobile phone plans, along with logging-in and using the service on compatible rented BMWs.

Using the vehicle’s 5G antenna, up to ten devices can be connected to an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot simultaneously by using an unlimited hotspot data plan.

The plan gives subscribers unlimited voice, data and Wi-Fi hotspots in the US including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Customers also get 5GB of 4G data per month in Canada and Mexico.

Competition on the 5G connected car front between T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T is heating up.

Verizon Business and Audi of America last month announced an agreement to bring 5G connectivity to the automaker’s line-up for some models by 2024.

In 2021, AT&T and General Motors revealed work to add 5G connectivity in some of its models by 2024.