 T-Mobile US grows retail footprint with Walmart deal - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US grows retail footprint with Walmart deal

13 SEP 2021

T-Mobile US detailed plans to boost its retail presence in the country through a deal to provide services from two of its key brands in more than 2,000 Walmart stores.

In a statement, the operator explained its main brand and Metro by T-Mobile services will be made available in 2,300 Walmart shops, a move which doubles the number of large retail stores where it has a presence.

Walmart operates more than 4,700 branded stores in the US, many in rural markets T-Mobile is keen to crack.

Jon Freier, EVP of T-Mobile consumer group, stated it is trying to increase choice for consumers in parts of the country which may previously have been served by a single operator.

The Walmart deal is part of this strategy because “retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service”.

Freier also noted “online shopping continues to grow” and T-Mobile will continue to sell smartphones through the Walmart website.

Walmart customers will be able to purchase Metro by T-Mobile phones, service and SIMs from 18 October, with online activation.

From 1 November, the operator will also sell service and devices under its main brand.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

