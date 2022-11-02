 T-Mobile US deploys real-time text for emergency calls - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US deploys real-time text for emergency calls

02 NOV 2022

T-Mobile US moved to tap rising use of mobile devices in calls to emergency services by launching a text-based service which builds on an effort commenced in 2016 to equip devices with simultaneous messaging capabilities in-line with government regulations.

The operator teamed with cloud communications platform company Sinch to provide real-time text (RTT) capabilities at an emergency communications centre in the US state of Texas.

T-Mobile stated the resulting NextGen 911 RTT service allows users to read and send SMS without having to hit the send key, with its push to enable devices removing the need for specialised terminals equipped with the capability.

It explained the RTT capability would be particularly beneficial for users with hearing or speech impediments, along with those for whom English is not their first language. T-Mobile added the technique could also speed emergency services’ response times by improving the information available to dispatchers.

The US Federal Communications Commission adopted rules to transition from teletype technology to RTT for emergency service calls in 2016.

T-Mobile stated emergency call centres in 24 US states now had access to the tools needed to upgrade their systems from teletype to RTT using its network and Sinch’s platform.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

