T-Mobile US deploys AI to speed customer care

T-Mobile US deployed a new customer care tool meant to speed resolution of complex problems by using artificial intelligence (AI).

The platform, provided by network automation company Tupl, collects network and performance data, identifies issues and recommends customer care actions based on aggregated operator engineering knowledge. Tupl said its AI-enabled platform is 100-times faster and up to four-times more accurate than legacy resolution methods. The company added the tool allows up to 80 per cent of customer care tickets to be automatically processed without increasing engineer workloads.

Tupl’s automatic customer complaint resolution covers technical issues including network faults and congestion, coverage and handset problems.

Brian King, T-Mobile’s SVP of technology service delivery and operations, said in a statement the tool enabled the operator to “respond to our customers much faster on technical issues”.

Adoption of Tupl’s platform comes as T-Mobile continues to strengthen and streamline its customer care operations. In October 2017, the operator’s EVP of customer care Callie Field outlined the company’s focus on providing easy avenues to solve user problems. The strategy, she said, helped reduce the number of care calls per customer from six in 2011 to just over four in 2017.