English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US deploys AI to speed customer care

14 FEB 2018

T-Mobile US deployed a new customer care tool meant to speed resolution of complex problems by using artificial intelligence (AI).

The platform, provided by network automation company Tupl, collects network and performance data, identifies issues and recommends customer care actions based on aggregated operator engineering knowledge. Tupl said its AI-enabled platform is 100-times faster and up to four-times more accurate than legacy resolution methods. The company added the tool allows up to 80 per cent of customer care tickets to be automatically processed without increasing engineer workloads.

Tupl’s automatic customer complaint resolution covers technical issues including network faults and congestion, coverage and handset problems.

Brian King, T-Mobile’s SVP of technology service delivery and operations, said in a statement the tool enabled the operator to “respond to our customers much faster on technical issues”.

Adoption of Tupl’s platform comes as T-Mobile continues to strengthen and streamline its customer care operations. In October 2017, the operator’s EVP of customer care Callie Field outlined the company’s focus on providing easy avenues to solve user problems. The strategy, she said, helped reduce the number of care calls per customer from six in 2011 to just over four in 2017.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US chief believes 5G could accelerate M&A

Tax break boosts T-Mobile US Q4 earnings

T-Mobile scoops up mmWave spectrum in Ohio

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association