 T-Mobile US, CTIA partner to fight spam - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US, CTIA partner to fight spam

19 JAN 2022
BCI

T-Mobile US and wireless industry association CTIA partnered to develop best practices for branded caller identification (BCI), a function the operator positioned as a way for businesses to distinguish their calls from spam by displaying a corporate logo or name.

In a statement, T-Mobile explained BCI is based on the STIR/SHAKEN authentication framework and employs Rich Call Data (RCD), a standard within the structure which gleans ID details from the source of calls rather than third-party databases.

T-Mobile stated CTIA will work with companies across the industry to help ensure the information delivered to network providers is verified.

The operator noted the potential consumer benefit of BCI, citing research showing 78 per cent of people reported missing an important call due to not recognising the caller.

BCI will also allow companies to explain the reason for calls, T-Mobile stated.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

