 T-Mobile US claims 2CA uplink record
Home

T-Mobile US claims 2CA uplink record

04 MAY 2023

T-Mobile US claimed it recorded the fastest uplink data rates in the US using two-channel carrier aggregation (2CA) on its standalone (SA) 5G network, throwing a gauntlet down to rival AT&T, which detailed its own work on the approach last month.

In a test data call aggregating spectrum in the 2.5GHz and 1900MHz bands, T-Mobile achieved an uplink data rate of more than 200Mb/s. It conducted the trial with Nokia, using a test smartphone running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System.

T-Mobile plans to begin deploying 2CA in early 2024.

It claimed the test was the first example of employing 2CA in the uplink of a live SA 5G network in the US.

T-Mobile stole a march on AT&T and Verizon by launching its SA 5G network in 2020.

Last month, AT&T revealed a 2CA uplink field trial run in conjunction with Nokia and MediaTek delivered more than 70Mb/s using 40MHz of C-Band in combination with 850MHz of low-band spectrum.

It achieved a rate of more than 120Mb/s when 100MHz of C-Band spectrum was used.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

