 T-Mobile US broadens FWA reach - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US broadens FWA reach

31 MAR 2022

T-Mobile US opened the door to a further 3 million potential customers for its fixed wireless access (FWA) service after deploying it in 54 more cities, bolstering its position in competition against cable operators, mobile rivals and satellite ISPs for broadband subscribers.

The operator added cities in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee to its Home Internet roster, seeking to lure subscribers with a limited-time one-month free offer, as well as one year of Paramount+, and $10 off YouTube TV and Philo for one year.

T-Mobile previously forecast it could serve 7 million to 8 million FWA subscribers by 2025. It launched the service in April 2021 and ended the year with 646,000 subscribers after clocking 224,000 net adds in Q4.

The operator claims the service is available to more than 30 million homes, boosted by the coverage of former rival Sprint.

FWA is the keystone of T-Mobile’s mobile broadband strategy as it deploys towers closer to potential subscribers in rural or underserved areas.

Earlier this month, CFO Peter Osvaldik claimed it is taking broadband subscribers away from cable operators and picking up DSL users.

T-Mobile is competing against Verizon, Charter Communications, Comcast and Starlink, among others, to deliver broadband services to remote areas and smaller cities across the US.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

