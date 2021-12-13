T-Mobile US boosts minimum wage

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) announced a company-wide minimum wage policy, stating all domestic employees will earn at least $20 per hour.
In a blog post, Sievert explained the new policy will apply to full- and part-time staff, and most employees already earn more than $20 per hour.
The operator reported 75,000 employees in April and told Bloomberg it lost a significant number during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Sievert described the current environment as “a job-seekers’ market”, with stiff competition to “keep and find top talent”. He noted T-Mobile had implemented a number of programmes to attract and retain staff, including annual stock grants and funding for education.
The operator increased customer care staff remuneration earlier this year and subsequently experienced a surge in weekly application numbers, Sievert stated.
Much of rival AT&T’s staff are union members, meaning wages are negotiated.
T-Mobile’s US headquarters in Seattle face competition for staff from big names including Amazon and Microsoft.
Amazon offers a $15 per hour minimum wage and announced plans for an $18 fee for new starters.
Nationwide, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
US employers are under pressure to raise wages to meet increases in the cost of living: the US Bureau of Labour Statistics reported a 6.8 per cent increase in the items price index, the most commonly tracked measure of US inflation, in the 12 months to November, the biggest increase since 1982.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back