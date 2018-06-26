T-Mobile, UPC offer concessions on Austria deal

The European Commission extended the review period for T-Mobile Austria’s acquisition of cable company UPC Austria – which was due to be completed this week – after the former offered concessions to get the deal a green light.

T-Mobile announced its deal to acquire the cable company – a subsidiary of Liberty Global – in December 2017. It said it would create an integrated provider of mobile and fixed broadband and telephony, TV and entertainment services, and a “strong converged challenger and alternative” to market leader A1 Telekom Austria.

It is not clear where the regulators are likely to look for concessions, due to the complementary mobile and fixed nature of the two companies, although UPC does have an MVNO business with around 73,000 customers and also has some wholesale deals in place.

The deadline has now been extended to 9 July.