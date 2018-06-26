English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

T-Mobile, UPC offer concessions on Austria deal

26 JUN 2018

The European Commission extended the review period for T-Mobile Austria’s acquisition of cable company UPC Austria – which was due to be completed this week – after the former offered concessions to get the deal a green light.

T-Mobile announced its deal to acquire the cable company – a subsidiary of Liberty Global – in December 2017. It said it would create an integrated provider of mobile and fixed broadband and telephony, TV and entertainment services, and a “strong converged challenger and alternative” to market leader A1 Telekom Austria.

It is not clear where the regulators are likely to look for concessions, due to the complementary mobile and fixed nature of the two companies, although UPC does have an MVNO business with around 73,000 customers and also has some wholesale deals in place.

The deadline has now been extended to 9 July.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Does Austria offer lessons for T-Mobile, Sprint?

US operators flesh out 5G launch plans

T-Mobile US, Sprint closing in on deal – reports

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association