English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile, Twilio partner on NB-IoT developer platform

18 OCT 2018

Cloud communications company Twilio teamed up with operator T-Mobile US to launch a new developer platform for the latter’s narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network.

The platform is part of an ongoing collaboration between the two companies, which began two years ago with the rollout of developer tools for cellular IoT products.

Twilio said the platform will offer developers access to NB-IoT SIMs, a hardware starter pack including sensors and an NB-IoT module, and the company’s Breakout software development kit. Chetan Chaudhary, VP of IoT at Twilio, said in a statement the platform will help “remove barriers so developers can focus on building devices and dreaming up new use cases that don’t yet exist”.

Developers in the US will gain beta access starting in early 2019, with pricing starting at $2 per month.

The move follows the launch of T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network in July, and comes as the operator aims to secure a first-mover advantage in the market.

Tom Rebbeck, research director for enterprise and IoT at Analysys Mason, noted the market for NB-IoT connectivity could surpass 3 billion connections by 2026, with potential applications in consumer electronics, utilities, agriculture, smart cities and other vertical markets. He added “new models that are built for scale, such as Twilio’s, are likely to become the standard for much of the market”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T video performance lags competition – report

FCC accuses operators of slow hurricane response

FCC calls economic expert to review mega merger

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association