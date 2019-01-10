 T-Mobile trumps Verizon in Q4 net additions - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile trumps Verizon in Q4 net additions

10 JAN 2019

T-Mobile US hailed Q4 2018 its best-ever in terms of net subscriber additions, as it revealed preliminary figures which show it outpaced strong growth by larger rival Verizon.

The operator added 1.4 million post paid users during the quarter, some 1 million of which involved phone contracts (implying the remainder covered other devices including tablet PCs). The post paid figure was T-Mobile’s greatest during a fourth quarter: it was accompanied by a record-low churn rate of 0.99 per cent.

Overall net additions for the quarter totalled 2.4 million. While T-Mobile did not provide a breakdown, it is likely the remaining 1 million was comprised of prepay phone and tablet customers, along with IoT and M2M connections.

For the full year, T-Mobile said it had 79.7 million customers in total, continuing its march as the fastest growing US operator.

It noted that since it launched its “un-carrier” movement in 2013, its approach to snare market share by offering customers numerous additions and perks to their traditional mobile plans, it has increased its customer base by more than 46 million in total.

Beating Verizon
The company’s Q4 customer numbers were particularly notable as they also outpaced strong growth from market leader Verizon, which this week revealed 1.2 million net additions in Q4, of which 650,000 were phone subscribers.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere hailed an impressive Q4, which he said was delivered “in a competitive climate”, while the company also works to complete a merger with Sprint.

“That’s 23 quarters in a row where more than 1 million customers have chosen T-Mobile, along with a post paid phone churn result that’s below 1 per cent,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

