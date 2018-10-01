English
Home

T-Mobile takes merger pitch to Sprint employees

01 OCT 2018

T-Mobile US CEO John Legere (pictured) and COO Mike Sievert will address Sprint employees at a corporate town hall meeting this Friday (5 October), in what Sprint CEO Michel Combes billed as an opportunity for staff to get to know their post-merger bosses.

In a letter to Sprint employees, which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and first reported by the Kansas City Business Journal, Combes noted the event will include presentations from the executives and “robust” question and answer session. He encouraged staff to “ask the questions that are on your mind” but warned “it is still too early in the process to answer” all queries.

The move to introduce Sprint employees to Legere and Sievert comes as Sprint and T-Mobile push ahead with a proposed merger, which is expected to close in the first half of 2019 if it can successfully clear regulatory reviews. The operators previously stated Legere and Sievert will stay on after the merger to lead the combined company.

While Sprint executive chairman Marcelo Claure is set to sit on the board of the merged company, it is unclear what will happen to other top level Sprint executives, including Combes, CFO Andrew Davies and CTO John Saw.

Integration
Combes’ letter also outlined steps Sprint has taken to smooth the transition for customers and employees should the merger be approved.

He noted the operator tapped CSO Kevin Crull to oversee its Integration Management Office, which is focused both on completing requirements for the transaction’s close as well as launching integrated marketing and sales “about 60 to 90 days following the close”.

“Their objective is to create a New T-Mobile that represents the best people, processes, systems and business models from each company,” Combes wrote.

T-Mobile recently hired former CenturyLink CFO Sunit Patel to direct integration planning from its perspective.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

