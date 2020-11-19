 T-Mobile sunsets home TV service - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile sunsets home TV service

19 NOV 2020

T-Mobile US revealed plans to scrap an original set-top box-based version of its TVision video product, shortly after unveiling a long-awaited mobile version of the service.

The operator stated on its website TVision Home will be discontinued on 30 December, with subscriptions automatically cancelled. It offered post-paid mobile customers free access to its freshly launched TVision Live service until 30 June, 2021.

“TVision Home was just the start of our mission to make TV better for everyone”, it stated, adding the new mobile service “will give customers the best possible choice in TV”.

The operator moved into the TV market in late 2017 with the acquisition of Layer3 TV, using the assets to launch TVision Home in eight markets in April 2019.

A regulatory filing showed the operator booked a $418 million pre-tax impairment charge in Q2 in part due to “a strategic shift in the product offering plans for Layer3”.

Last month, T-Mobile unveiled an app-based TVision service with a trio of slimmed-down channel packages targeted at specific consumer interests.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

