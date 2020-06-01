 T-Mobile stakes claim to all-state 5G coverage - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile stakes claim to all-state 5G coverage

01 JUN 2020

T-Mobile US signed a 5G roaming deal with Alaska operator GCI, a move the former said would make it the first to offer customers next generation service in parts of all 50 states.

The partnership will provide T-Mobile customers with 5G coverage in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, and also allow GCI customers to roam on T-Mobile’s network across the rest of the country.

T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray stated the agreement will bolster its position in the next-generation technology and help it “deliver meaningful 5G experiences to our customers”.

Greg Chapados, GCI president and COO, called the deal a “tremendous milestone” and a “win for both companies”.

Working with Ericsson, GCI deployed its first 5G sites in Anchorage in April and last month said it was 45 per cent of the way through a plan to upgrade a total of 70 cell sites in the city by the end of 2020. The operator is using a combination of 600MHz; 700MHz; 850MHz; PCS; and AWS spectrum.

GCI said the deployment in Anchorage will serve as a model for 5G upgrades in additional cities, which it said could include Juneau, Fairbanks and “other fibre-served communities” in the state.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

