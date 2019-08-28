T-Mobile, Sprint near leadership decision - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US and Sprint could announce a final roster of post-merger leadership in the coming weeks, Sprint CEO Michel Combes hinted at a recent employee meeting.

In a meeting transcript filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and first spotted by the Kansas City Business Journal, Combes said appointments down through the executive vice president (EVP) level have been finalised, but noted Sprint leadership is still working with T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert to determine the best time to announce those decisions.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sievert were already tapped to head the combined company. However, Combes’ future and other leadership roles, including CTO and CFO, have not yet been announced.

Though pushback from state legal officials delayed the deal’s close, Combes said he is pressing to reveal the appointments in the coming weeks to help employees “understand where and how you work going forward”.

Combes noted the picks are a “well-balanced” combination of Sprint and T-Mobile leaders, but offered little other detail.

Senior vice president picks will follow within two months, while vice president positions and below will be “day zero announcements,” he added.

Combes said day zero is expected to fall sometime between October 2019 and March 2020.