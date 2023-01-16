 T-Mobile US lays off staff in retail strategy shift - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US lays off staff in retail strategy shift

16 JAN 2023

Wave7 Research analyst Jeff Moore told Mobile World Live (MWL) T-Mobile US laid off about 600 employees, as the operator revealed some stores had closed as part of a rejig of its retail strategy.

Moore stated the lay-offs included various management positions: the National Wireless Independent Dealer Association stated the move could signal a shift away from dealer-owned stores to corporate ownership.

A T-Mobile representative told MWL it was not revealing the number of staff being dropped, but cited a blog issued on 12 January by consumer group president Jon Freier which detailed the shift in its retail strategy.

Freier questioned if brick-and-mortar retail was dead, arguing the answer is yes.

“We’re entering a new era of retail where customers are no longer asking for more choices, they expect it…A one-size-fits-all-approach to retail is long gone, and if we can’t offer a multi-channel, customised retail shopping experience, then we have missed the mark”.

The multi-channel approach includes a variety of stores, along with mobile outlets and kiosks in big-name retail outlets staffed by T-Mobile employees or those companies’ workers.

T-Mobile’s representative said it is making organisational shifts to support the new retail model.

“As a result, some T-Mobile employees in certain positions have been impacted”, the representative said, adding the operator is also “hiring talent”.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

