 T-Mobile scoops up assets from Sprint affiliate - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile scoops up assets from Sprint affiliate

05 JAN 2021

Operator T-Mobile US inked a deal to buy mobile assets from former Sprint affiliate Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU), in a bid to strengthen its coverage and distribution in parts of two states.

The acquisition includes BMU’s network assets, retail stores and PCS spectrum, which currently serve approximately 14,000 customers in South Dakota and Iowa. T-Mobile said it plans to roll these into its own network and retail footprint after the deal’s expected close in the current quarter.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Analysts at financial company Raymond James noted BMU was the smaller of two regional affiliates which sold services under the Sprint brand rather than their own.

T-Mobile previously announced plans to acquire the much larger Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) in August 2020, but completion of that deal was hindered by a dispute over the purchase price. Shentel said in November an appraisal of its assets was due by 20 January, with the deal expected to close in Q2 2021.

Raymond James analysts estimated T-Mobile will pay approximately $2 billion for Shentel’s assets.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile prepares 5G hotspot service

T-Mobile chief issues MVNO warning to cable ops

U-blox enters Telit takeover fray

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association