T-Mobile revamps tariffs in bid to lure subscribers - Mobile World Live

 T-Mobile revamps tariffs in bid to lure subscribers
Home

T-Mobile revamps tariffs in bid to lure subscribers

23 MAY 2019

T-Mobile US stepped up its pursuit of military and older subscribers with the introduction of new discounts for those who switch from rival operators, and also rebranded its unlimited tariffs.

The operator said starting 2 June it will match corporate, military and senior discounts offered by its competitors, with up to $15 off for a single line and $30 for two or more. Customers must visit a T-Mobile store to implement the discount, but once set up it will remain on the account until the subscriber decides to change their plan.

Rivals commonly offer discounts to specific subscriber groups to retain their custom. T-Mobile is making the move as part of a broader effort to tap older and military users to fuel continued growth.

T-Mobile explained in a statement “roughly 30 per cent of wireless customers with discounts stay put because of that deal,” adding its new matching initiative will offer “millions of carrier customers the chance to break free”.

Tariff refresh
The operator also revamped its One and One Plus unlimited tariffs, which will now be known as Magenta and Magenta Plus.

Pricing for the plans will remain the same at $70 per month and $85 per month respectively for a single line, but T-Mobile said it is adding 3GB of LTE mobile hotspot data per line on its entry-level Magenta plan. The tariff previously only offered unlimited 3G mobile hotspot data.

It will also tweak its Netflix On Us offer, introduced in 2017, after the streaming service raised prices earlier this year. The Magenta plan will include Netflix Basic (previously Netflix Standard), while Magenta Plus subscribers retain access to the latter.

Netflix Basic offers standard-definition content streamed to a single device at a time: Standard offers HD quality on two devices simultaneously.

T-Mobile is offering Magenta customers the option to either pay $2 per month to keep Netflix Standard, downgrade to Netflix Basic or drop the offer entirely.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

