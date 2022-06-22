 T-Mobile, Reach Mobile extend wholesale agreement - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile, Reach Mobile extend wholesale agreement

22 JUN 2022

US-based Reach Mobile extended a wholesale-as-a-service agreement with T-Mobile US to help ramp the launch of use cases including MVNO and fixed wireless access (FWA).

Reach Mobile CEO Harjot Saluja told Mobile World Live his company had a consumer-based arrangement with T-Mobile for some time, but the wholesale-as-a-service agreement brought the company’s new turnkey platform into play.

The company announced its ReachNEXT software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform earlier this month alongside an $8 million funding round which brought its total to $35.6 million.

ReachNEXT is a wholesale platform to launch an operate services including MVNO, FWA, internet failover, VoLTE and IoT.

Saluja noted it could take between six months and 24 months for an operator to roll out a new enterprise service, but asserted ReachNEXT could launch the same service in 30 days to 120 days, depending on customers’ requirements.

“The biggest focus is to simplify the monetisation of networks.”

ReachNEXT has OSS/BSS capabilities, office customer care and operations portals and integrated access into T-Mobile’s network. It also includes billing, policy, catalogue and data plan management, provisioning and layered security, all of which can be deployed as an end-to-end platform, plug-and-play modules or through REST APIs.

Reach Mobile launched an MVNO service with Verizon in 2019 and maintains this relationship: Saluja stated it has 40 to 45 mobile operator agreements in different parts of the world.

Earlier this month, US broadband provider WideOpenWest launched its WOW! Mobile powered by Reach service in its first market.

A Reach Mobile representative previously said the service was provisioned over T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Saluja noted the company helped launch a FWA service with an operator in January.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

