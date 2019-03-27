 T-Mobile ramps merger rhetoric as regulators waver - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile ramps merger rhetoric as regulators waver

27 MAR 2019

T-Mobile US CEO John Legere (pictured, left) trotted out familiar pro-consumer arguments in a fresh campaign favouring a proposed merger with Sprint, as rumours swirled a key US competition official is open to persuasion.

In a new blog post, Legere argued the dominant tier-1 operators are failing “millions” of customers and accused them of fighting the deal to preserve an uncompetitive status quo.

Legere reiterated claims the Sprint tie-up would unleash innovation and boost competition by creating a stronger third player in the mobile market and putting it in a position to challenge the cable segment.

He added the merger will help the US win the race to 5G and close gaps in domestic broadband coverage, particularly in rural areas.

While T-Mobile and Sprint would still compete without the merger, “it will be a steep uphill battle”.

The comments came as Fox Business reported that Makan Delrahim, head of the US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) antitrust division, is particularly interested in 5G arguments related to the deal as the country squares off against China for mobile leadership.

However, the outlet noted Delrahim has not yet made a decision and a formal ruling could still be months away.

The DoJ is one of two regulatory agencies left to approve the deal: the Federal Communications Commission must also weigh in, but has paused its review until 4 April.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FTC probes broadband privacy

T-Mobile makes merchant payments play

US operators go large on mmWave auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association