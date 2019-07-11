 T-Mobile proves low-band modem capabilities - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile proves low-band modem capabilities

11 JUL 2019

T-Mobile US demonstrated 5G smartphones will be capable of operating on FDD spectrum after completing a low-band test on a commercial next-generation modem.

The FDD capability could prove crucial to 5G deployments in the US, with many operators in the country planning to use the spectrum as they recycle 3G and 4G airwaves for the latest technology.

It teamed with Qualcomm and Ericsson on the test, using the latter’s radio equipment and the former’s X55 modem and RF components in a prototype handset. Testing took place in T-Mobile’s lab in Washington state and ran on the 600MHz spectrum it is planning to use for nationwide 5G deployments later this year.

The trio didn’t share any metrics from the trial, however Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said in a statement the achievement paves the way for commercial launches of low-band networks and devices, demonstrating “the ability to dramatically increase 5G’s global footprint”.

Qualcomm’s original X50 modem powered the first wave of 5G devices which debuted in the first half of this year, but lacked FDD compatibility. Those capabilities were added when the X55 launched in February.

Executives from both AT&T and T-Mobile previously told Mobile World Live they expect low-band compatible 5G handsets to launch in the second half of 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Partner Interview: Jianpeng Zhang, SVP, ZTE

China fibre giant looks abroad for growth

Intel puts mobile patent auction on hold

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association