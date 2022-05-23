T-Mobile pitches 5G enterprise managed service play

T-Mobile US launched a suite of managed services across its 5G network for enterprises and government agencies as it looks to expand its presence in the business sector.

The mobile operator claimed its 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) could reduce network latency by up to 50 per cent compared with Wi-Fi and CBRS spectrum.

T-Mobile executives have previously stated the company’s goal was to garner a 20 per cent share of the business services market by 2025.

CFO Peter Osvaldik told an investor conference on 19 May T-Mobile currently has 15 per cent share of the sector.

While T-Mobile listed Dell, Ericsson and Nokia as collaborating partners for the ANS portfolio, it didn’t provide details on what they were contributing.

Mobile operators are looking to advanced services and applications such as private networks to recoup massive investments in 5G.

Other services operators are turning to include mobile edge compute, AI, robotics and XR.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert stated industries including aviation, entertainment and transportation are exploring 5G ANS.

The operator claimed to be moving away from a traditional one-size-fits-all approach to business and government services with three managed services: public; hybrid; and private mobile networks, with options to access T-Mobile compute services or employ their own provider.

US rivals AT&T and Verizon offer similar services through partnerships with cloud providers including Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure.