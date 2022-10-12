T-Mobile picks Google Cloud to improve customer care

T-Mobile US moved to bolster its customer care services by tapping Google Cloud’s AI, data analytics, machine learning and edge technologies.

Similar to other Google Cloud operator partnerships, T-Mobile is seeking improved visibility into customers’ needs.

The operator stated it will employ Google Cloud’s BigQuery and BigQuery ML to predict usage trends, and identify and respond to customer problems.

Various AI products are set to be used for chat-based interactions with customers which T-Mobile stated would speed resolution of problems.

Marcus East, EVP and CDO at T-Mobile, stated the companies will “address trends in consumer behaviour, drive deeper relationships and evaluate our customer-first approach”.

Various operators including AT&T, BT Group, Verizon and Dish Network are forming partnerships with cloud providers for customer care, edge services and core network functions.