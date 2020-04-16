 T-Mobile nonchalant after California clearance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile nonchalant after California clearance

16 APR 2020

T-Mobile US faced a stringent set of state-specific conditions imposed by a Californian regulator in return for approving its merger with Sprint, leaving something of a question mark over its next moves.

While the operator told Mobile World Live (MWL) it would now crack on with moves to unify the two brands in the region, it played it cool when questioned about whether it might challenge the terms of the clearance, stating only it was “pleased” the review by the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) was complete.

“As we consider today’s action, we are moving forward to deliver the benefits of the merger to customers, employees and communities in California”, it added.

The operator completed its merger at the start of the month, arguing the outstanding approval of the CPUC was not a barrier to finalising the process.

But the CPUC disagreed, and today (16 April) released its decision on the matter.

While members unanimously approved the merger, it insisted new T-Mobile must meet specific mobile broadband speed and coverage targets; serve low-income consumers on California’s Lifeline subsidy programme; and add at least 1,000 new jobs in the state within three years.

It added accountability and citation systems will be established to enforce T-Mobile’s compliance.

CPUC commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen acknowledged the spat ahead of the vote, stating “we very fundamentally disagree” with T-Mobile’s position regarding its jurisdiction.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Former Sprint cohort seeks T-Mobile deal

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association