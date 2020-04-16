T-Mobile nonchalant after California clearance - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US faced a stringent set of state-specific conditions imposed by a Californian regulator in return for approving its merger with Sprint, leaving something of a question mark over its next moves.

While the operator told Mobile World Live (MWL) it would now crack on with moves to unify the two brands in the region, it played it cool when questioned about whether it might challenge the terms of the clearance, stating only it was “pleased” the review by the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) was complete.

“As we consider today’s action, we are moving forward to deliver the benefits of the merger to customers, employees and communities in California”, it added.

The operator completed its merger at the start of the month, arguing the outstanding approval of the CPUC was not a barrier to finalising the process.

But the CPUC disagreed, and today (16 April) released its decision on the matter.

While members unanimously approved the merger, it insisted new T-Mobile must meet specific mobile broadband speed and coverage targets; serve low-income consumers on California’s Lifeline subsidy programme; and add at least 1,000 new jobs in the state within three years.

It added accountability and citation systems will be established to enforce T-Mobile’s compliance.

CPUC commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen acknowledged the spat ahead of the vote, stating “we very fundamentally disagree” with T-Mobile’s position regarding its jurisdiction.