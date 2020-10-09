T-Mobile mounts FWA home broadband challenge - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US stepped up its fixed wireless access (FWA) ambitions, taking on Verizon and AT&T by expanding availability of a 4G Home Internet product to more than 27 states.

A $55 per month tariff ($50 with an AutoPay discount) includes unlimited data and necessary hardware, which can be self-installed. Service is available to approximately 20 million households across more than 450 towns, offered on a first-come, first-served basis as equipment inventory and local network capacity allows.

T-Mobile pitched its product as a lifeline for rural communities and AT&T customers left without service by the operator’s recent DSL shutdown, with CEO Mike Sievert stating it creates “more choices” for underserved markets.

The move comes as operators jockey for new business from home-bound consumers looking to meet connectivity needs for remote work and schooling during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Last week, Verizon expanded its FWA 4G home broadband offer to 48 states, up from the five covered by an initial launch in July.

T-Mobile launched an invitation-only pilot of its FWA service in March 2019, expanding it in July 2020 to all residents living in the area of Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan.

AT&T also offers a FWA 4G home internet product. All three operators are working to build out a 5G version of the same.