 T-Mobile, Intel commence 5G research - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile, Intel commence 5G research

19 MAY 2020

A 5G research programme backed by T-Mobile US, Intel and NASA pressed ahead with work to develop use cases for the next-generation technology despite the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, adopting a digital format to enable collaboration with an initial group of start-ups.

As part of a 12-week programme run by the 5G Open Innovation Lab, 17 participants will work with technology experts and business advisers during virtual meetings focused on business planning, corporate development and engineering.

In a blog, T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray explained the lab is initially focused on working with companies developing 5G applications and services covering agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and entertainment.

He said the laboratory provides tools to help developers “unleash the potential of 5G networks” and build “an ecosystem that goes well-beyond the realm of traditional telecom”.

The Washington State Department of Commerce originally announced plans to build the lab in October 2019, as part of a new regional innovation zone focused on 5G.

Its initial batch of start-ups are developing technologies covering edge app orchestration, management and automation; an enterprise IoT connectivity management platform; a real-time, on-demand holographic video platform; and food-chain supply, among other areas.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

