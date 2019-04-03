 T-Mobile inks TV content deal with Viacom - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile inks TV content deal with Viacom

03 APR 2019

T-Mobile US struck a content distribution deal with major entertainment company Viacom, ahead of the operator’s planned launch of a mobile TV service.

In a statement, T-Mobile CEO John Legere (pictured, right) said the deal will bring some of the “best, most-popular” programming to the forthcoming platform, including content from MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, among others. The agreement covers both live linear feeds of Viacom channels and on-demand content.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said the move plays into the media company’s strategy to “accelerate the presence of our brands on mobile and other next-generation platforms”.

The announcement comes as T-Mobile prepares to launch its TV service by end-June, after delays to an expected debut of the service in late 2018.

In December 2017, T-Mobile signed a deal to acquire OTT video provider Layer3 TV, and has since been developing what it called its “first wave of home and mobile TV offerings”.

Instead of offering a set bundle, T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert (pictured, left) said during a recent earnings call the mobile TV offering will allow users to curate their own media subscription in pieces, “$5, $6, $7, $8 at a time”.

“We don’t have plans to develop an undifferentiated skinny bundle out there,” he said at the time, adding “we think we can play a role for our customers…bringing these worlds of media and the rest of your digital and social and mobile life together.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

